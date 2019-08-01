Farmer suicide in front of bank over loan repayment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A farmer committed suicide by consuming poison in front of a nationalised bank in the city Thursday, reportedly over not being allowed to repay his share of loan taken along with three others.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that four persons, including Bhoopathi from Konganapuram in Sankagiri in Salem district, had taken loan from the bank to start a dairy, police said.

Since the business was running in loss, Bhoopathi approached the bank and requested that he be allowed to repay his share of the loan so that he could take back the documents of pledged property, police said.

As the bank authorities refused to entertain his request and asked him to repay the entire loan amount to get his documents back, depressed Bhoopathi came out of the bank and suddenly consumed poison and fell dead.

Police took his body to the Government Hospital for post mortem

Uzhaivar Uzhappalar Katchi (Peasants and Workers Party) has taken up the issue and appealed for justice to his family.