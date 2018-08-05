  • Download mobile app

Farmer’s family of four commit suicide due to financial burden

Covai Post Network

August 5, 2018

Coimbatore : Four members of farmer’s family committed suicide by hanging in their house in a village near Dharapuram in nearby Tirupur district reportedly due to financial burden.

The neighbours, who noticed the house closed for long this morning peepedinto and found the farmer, Muthusamy, his mother and two children hanging dead on ropes, police said.

Muthusamy’s wife had gone to attend a festival in nearby village, they said.

The farmer first hanged and ensured the death of the 11-year old daughter and four year old son and committed suicide along with his mother, police.

Muthursamy, who had taken four acre of land on contract, was found upset as he could not get expected returns from farming. Preliminary inquiry revealed that financial burden was the reason for this extreme step, police said.

Further investigations on.

