Farmers’ income can be doubled with zero budget natural farming system

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Subhash Palekar, Internationally acclaimed for his Zero Budge natural Farming, today said that he has shown the nation and the Government how to double the farmers’ income, without using both chemical and organic fertilisers, through his concept.

Farmers’ who are using his popular ‘Palekar Krishi’ (zero budget Natural farming) are now earning double for their produce than what the ordinary farmer, who use the hazardous fertilisers and insecticides, are earning, Palekar told reporters here.

Stating that his cow-based agriculture is gaining popularity across India, where more than 60 lakh hectares are under cultivation for various crops, Palekar said that one cow can help raise crops in 30 acres of land.

On success, he said that the farmers were indulging in multi and internal crops and do not depend on mono crop, as they raised pepper, vegetables, areca nut, cinnamon, banana tomato along with the main crop of coconut or cotton, without any single suicide incident by farmers being reported in this system of farming.

Barring a few States like Tamil Nadu, majority of the States including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh have adopted this system, he said and sought a ban on both organic and chemical farming systems.

Being ‘king” the farmer can himself dictate the prices of his produce and there is no need of any middleman, Palekar said that even Government need not implement the recommendations of M S Swaminathan recommendations on MSP.

Palekar is here to announce a nine-day training programme for the farmers in Tiruchirapalli in the State from February two to February 10.

About 3,000 farmers are expected to participate in this training programme organised by Isha Agro Movement, he said.

The farmers will be trained market rate for paddy, sugarcane, coconut, banana and all cop cultivation, starting from the base of natural farming, input preparation, necessity of country breed cattle, importance of traditional seeds, step to enrich the soil and selling the goods with added value, Palekar said.