Farmers stand on one leg seeking to save them and the farm sector

Coimbatore : Standing on one leg, a section of farmers belonging to Tamil Nadu Farmers Association today appealed to save agriculture and farmers from wildlife like boars and peacocks which destroy their produce.

Led by the association president, S Palanisamy, they said that farmers are growing coconut and cultivating cash crops, including vegetable and tomato in Anamalai area in the district.

The wild cats are destroying the coconut in the seed stage itself, following which the growers were suffering heavy losses, they said.

Besides, other crops were destroyed by wild boars and peacocks, due to which the farmers’ livelihood was seriously affected and the district administration should immediately intervene and save the farmers and agriculture in the area.

Nearly 10 farmers stood on one leg for a few minutes.