Farmers urge CM to protect Noyyal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Wednesday urged Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy to take steps to protect the Noyyal river, the lifeline of the region, from encroachment and effluent discharge.

In a memorandum to Palanisamy at the city airport, association president S Palanisamy said the banks of 147-km long river were encroached in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode and apartments constructed.

Besides, effluents from textile and other industries were discharged into the river, creating a hazardous situation, he said.

In view of this, the government should take steps to prevent and clear the encroachment and also stop discharging of effluents and protect the river.

Though the increase in the procurement price of milk was not satisfactory, it had given some solace the growers, he said.

He later said the Chief Minister promised to look into the issue.