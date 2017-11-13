  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Father, son duo held for killing neighbour

Covai Post Network

November 13, 2017

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Police on Monday took two persons for interrogation in connection with the murder of their neighbour at Chettipalayam on the city outskirts.

According to police, Palanisamy (70) constructed a house in his agricultural land at Agrahara Samakulam, to which his neighbour Ramaswamy (whose farmland was close to the cite) raised objection over construction of compound wall.

On Sunday, Ramaswamy and his son Jesudas, who noticed Palanisamy at the construction site, stabbed him with a knife and escaped. Noticing Palanisamy lying in a pool of blood, passersby brought him to the Government Hospital here, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Kovilpalayam police managed to nab the father-son duo, in the morning and are conducting interrogation in connection with the murder.

