Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The main branch of Federal Bank in Coimbatore celebrated its 50th anniversary. As part of the occasion, the revamped premises of the bank was inaugurated.

Executive Director Shalini Warrier inaugurated the renovated building . Federal Bank Branch Head Sujith Sukumaran, Branch Banking Head Nandakumar, Coimbatore Regional Head Kalpana and many others participated in the event.