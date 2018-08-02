  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accepted the Maratha community’s demand for reservation in education and jobs
  • Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
  • Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
  • Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
  • Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
  • PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
  • NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
  • BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
Travel

Coimbatore

Federal Bank women staff on bike mission reach Coimbatore; bank to aid City athlete

Covai Post Network

August 2, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Federal Bank will conduct an auction of a motorcycle to fund the participation of international athlete from Coimbatore Vasanthi in the World Masters Athletic Championship to be held in Spain next month.

Vasanthi (36), a domestic help and athlete, wanted to participate in the 5,000-meter run, half marathon and steeplechase at the championship to be held at Malaga and was short of funds, bank senior vice-president and zonal head K Srinivasan told reporters here.

Since she required nearly Rs 10 lakh for the trip and collected a little over Rs 1 lakh through generous contribution, the bank decided, as part of its CSR, to contribute the entire auction money to her, he said.

He was speaking after receiving the six bank employees, who are on a 20-day national expedition to spread the message of women empowerment and gender equality and one bike used in the ride will be auctioned.

Six women employees began their expedition on Bullet motorcycles yesterday from Kochi and will reach New Delhi on August 20, covering about 2,700 km, Srinivasan said.

The women, with bike-riding passion, would travel only during day time and have interaction with locals en route and spread and create awareness about gender equality and women empowerment, he said.

Seetha V Nair (41) and the youngest Lavanya (21), upbeat to travel across India, said there would be total safety during the journey under the banner of Federal Motorcycle Angels.

Some employees would escort them to the next large city and they could coordinate with the bank branches in case of emergency, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿