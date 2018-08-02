Federal Bank women staff on bike mission reach Coimbatore; bank to aid City athlete

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Federal Bank will conduct an auction of a motorcycle to fund the participation of international athlete from Coimbatore Vasanthi in the World Masters Athletic Championship to be held in Spain next month.

Vasanthi (36), a domestic help and athlete, wanted to participate in the 5,000-meter run, half marathon and steeplechase at the championship to be held at Malaga and was short of funds, bank senior vice-president and zonal head K Srinivasan told reporters here.

Since she required nearly Rs 10 lakh for the trip and collected a little over Rs 1 lakh through generous contribution, the bank decided, as part of its CSR, to contribute the entire auction money to her, he said.

He was speaking after receiving the six bank employees, who are on a 20-day national expedition to spread the message of women empowerment and gender equality and one bike used in the ride will be auctioned.

Six women employees began their expedition on Bullet motorcycles yesterday from Kochi and will reach New Delhi on August 20, covering about 2,700 km, Srinivasan said.

The women, with bike-riding passion, would travel only during day time and have interaction with locals en route and spread and create awareness about gender equality and women empowerment, he said.

Seetha V Nair (41) and the youngest Lavanya (21), upbeat to travel across India, said there would be total safety during the journey under the banner of Federal Motorcycle Angels.

Some employees would escort them to the next large city and they could coordinate with the bank branches in case of emergency, they said.