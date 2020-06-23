  • Download mobile app
23 Jun 2020, Edition - 1806, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Female elephant found dead in Sirumugai forest

Covai Post Network

June 23, 2020

Coimbatore : A female elephant was found dead in Sirumugai forest range in the district today.

The department officials from the range were on their routine rounds last evening and felt a foul smell in the deep forests.

Though they attempted to venture in the area, pitched darkness and fear of wild elephants prevented them.

A team of forest officials visited the area this morning and found the decomposed carcass of the elephant.

An autopsy is being done to find out the reason for the death.

