Field Day for Commercialization of TNAU Hybrids organised

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to showcase the hybridsreleased by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) to private companies for commercialization so that they reached the farmers in larger area in the shortest period, a Field day was organised at Varsity Tuesday.

The University has created TNAU Private Seed Sector Research and Technology Consortium with private seed companies to commercialize and popularize the hybrids released by it, Varsity Vice-Chancellor, Dr N Kumar said.

The day was also to demonstrate the performance of high yielding varieties and hybrids to the private seed companies, he said.

TNAU varieties undergo rigorous field tests and can be trusted, he said adding that besides rice and maize hybrids, TNAU has good castor, sunflower, vegetable hybrids and minor millet varieties.

A total of 62 representatives from 28 seed companies, officials from the Directorate of Seed Certification and Scientists from TNAU participated.