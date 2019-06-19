FIR reveals terror attack plans on Covai places of worship

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three IS sympathisers arrested by the city police were reportedly discussing plans to unleash terror attacks on places of worship, temple and churches in and around Coimbatore, the special FIR registered on them revealed.

The trio–Shahjahan, Mohammed Hussain and Sheikh Safiullah— also wanted to become suicide bombers and target temples and churches having large public gatherings around the city, the FIR registered by Podanur police claimed.

Now in Central Jail, they wanted to execute attacks by using explosive laden trucks, as was done by IS in France and Berlin in 2016, the report alleged.

They had also conspired to eliminate the personnel from Police department, who were gathering information about them, the FIR said, quoting an’ informer’ about their activities like praising Church attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday by the National Thoweed Jamaath..

Based on the information, the police kept a watch on the trio who, along with some others, were constantly watching the video clippings of jihad launched by IS in various parts of the world.

The report was registered by Inspector P Maheswaran and sub-inspector P Udhaya Kumar in Podanur station.