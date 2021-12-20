Firebird Institute of Research in Management, Job-Fair

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Firebird Institute of Research in Management, Coimbatore organized a one day job-fair on 18th December 2021 inviting students from graduate, post-graduate and engineering colleges all over Tamil Nadu. The event was also open for working professionals who wanted to check alternate opportunities. Around two thousand students attended the fair and at the end of the event around seven hundred students walked out happily with offer letters. Few of the prominent companies that visited the campus include Messer Cutting Systems Pvt Ltd, Quadra Systems.net India Pvt Ltd, Infosys, Focus Edumatics, Bajaj Capital, HDFC, Savio India Ltd, Wiredelta Ltd, Big Basket etc. The job-fair was initiated with the intention to handhold the young aspirants desiring career opportunities during these tough times. Knowing the intention of Firebird, the companies were also quite accommodative towards understanding our requirements and supporting us by giving their consent to be a part of the event. This initiative was conceived, planned and executed by the students of Firebird Institute of Research in Management, as a part of their social backing initiative. At Firebird, we focus on the holistic development of the students, making them sensible towards the necessities of the fellow beings. It is this focus that helps our students understand and be sensible towards the societal requirements. We hope to organize many events of similar nature in the future for the benefit of the society.