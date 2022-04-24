Firebird International Business School Celebrate & Honor the Social Media Influencers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Firebird International Business School, Coimbatore organized a first of its kind of event – ‘Influencers Confluence’ to celebrate and honor the social media influencers who, by their efforts were successful in bringing a positive impact in the minds of the youth.

After careful scrutiny ensuring a fool proof mechanism, thirty social media influencers were selected for the award from the applications received.

The awardees represented multiple fields of expertise including education, fashion, kitchen, social awareness, beauty and so on. Shri. A. Kaliyamurthy IPS (Retd.) was the chief guest of the confluence. The chief guest emphasized on the importance of collegiate education and the necessity of amassing knowledge from every possible source as knowledge is the only wealth that doesn’t wither away.

The Trustee of Firebird International Business School, Smt. Sujana Abhirami Sundararaman presided over the confluence and quoted Firebird as a complete transformation ground for the students as the institute gives all the possible opportunities for the students to experiment, unlearn and relearn.

The Director of the institute Dr. P. Srinivas Rao, faculty members, students of PGDM, student invitees from various colleges in Coimbatore were present for the confluence