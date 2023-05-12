FIRST CNG / CBG CYLINDER TESTING UNIT IN TAMILNADU AIRVIO TECHNOLOGIES

Covai Post Network

As you are aware that the usage of CNG Cars, Trucks, Buses has been increasing day by day in Tamilnadu. The sale of CNG vehicles also increasing day by day. Almost all the petrol bunks now have CNG filling making it easier to purchase CNG vehicles.CNG is also cheaper and pollution free fuel.

The CNG cylinders fitted in the vehicles has to be compulsorily tested for safety once in three years. As of now there is no facility to test the cylinders in Tamilnadu. All the vehicle users are now sending the Cylinders either to Karnataka or Kerala for testing .The testing of cylinders has to be done by Approved testing agencies only.

AIRVIO Technologies is coming up with a new CNG/CBG cylinder testing unit at Coimbatore. AIRVIO TECHNOLOGIES a CNG/CBG cylinder testing unit first of its kind in TN Approved by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) has been inaugurated by Shri S. Nanaware , Director pipelines , Indian oil corporation Ltd at serayampalayam vellanaipatti Coimbatore on Friday 12th May 2023.

Managed by a group of experienced team AIRVIO technologies have a state of the art testing unit in the state. This was confirmed by Mr.Nanaware Director Pipelines while inaugurating the testing unit and have stated that this would benefit all CNG users and reduce time and cost of testing CNG cylinders in our state. AIRVIO Technologies can test upto 70 Cylinders per day. The unit has complete set of latest machines to do all the required test and paint the cylinders.

With the increase of CNG vehicles AIRVIO TECHNOLOGIES will be of great help for the CNG vehicle users in the districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Dindugul and all over Tamilnadu.

AIRVIO TECHNOLOGIES can be contacted through 9344956247