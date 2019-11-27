Five lakh looted after breaking car windscreen in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Some miscreants Wednesday looted Rs five lakh after breaking the windscreen of a car parked on road side in Palladam in nearby Tirupur District.

Karthikeyan, a textile firm owner, had withdrawn Rs.five lakh from the bank and kept in his car and left for attending another work, police said.

To his shock, Karthikeyan on his return noticed the windscreen broken and the bag containing the money missing.

Based on the complaint, investigations are on, police added.