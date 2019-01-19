Five members of family found dead in a suspected suicide

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a suspected case of suicide, five members of family were found dead in their house in Karumathampatti in the district Saturday.

Neighbours of a Government school teacher Anthony noticed the house closed for long in the afternoon and when they looked through the window they found Anthony hanging from the ceiling, police said.

Police who rushed to the spot on information, opened the door and found four members –Anthony's wife, two children and mother–lying dead on the floor.

It is suspected that Anthony might have administered poison to the family and ensuring their death before hanging himself dead, police said.

Further investigations are on.