Five robbers held for threatening police with weapons in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Five persons were arrested for threatening police personnel on night rounds with weapons and remanded to custody.

Night beat police noticed a group of persons standing in an area in Selvapuram and on questioning they took out sickle and knife and started threatening and attempted to escape, police said.

However, the police managed to nab five persons identified as Senthilkumar Umar Farooq and Sadatullah, Mariappan and Kabir from in and around Madukkarai and Athupalam.

Further investigations revealed that they were attempting to rob some house in Ashok Nagar, even as three of those nabbed had criminal background in Tirupur an Kerala.

After producing before a court they were remanded and lodged in the Central Jail here.