  • Download mobile app
23 Jun 2020, Edition - 1806, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • #GalwanValley clash : Govt grants emergency financial powers to three services
  • 1st COVID-19 related death has been reported in Goa.
  • India records 14,821 new cases & 445 deaths in last 24 hours; Covid-19 tally tops 4.25 lakh.
Travel

Coimbatore

Five robbers held for threatening police with weapons in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 22, 2020

Coimbatore : Five persons were arrested for threatening police personnel on night rounds with weapons and remanded to custody.

Night beat police noticed a group of persons standing in an area in Selvapuram and on questioning they took out sickle and knife and started threatening and attempted to escape, police said.

However, the police managed to nab five persons identified as Senthilkumar Umar Farooq and Sadatullah, Mariappan and Kabir from in and around Madukkarai and Athupalam.

Further investigations revealed that they were attempting to rob some house in Ashok Nagar, even as three of those nabbed had criminal background in Tirupur an Kerala.

After producing before a court they were remanded and lodged in the Central Jail here. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿