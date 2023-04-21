Flipkart announces ‘Super Cooling Days’ for customers with offers from brands across various cooling appliances

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Flipkart has announced the launch of its flagship event, ‘Super Cooling Days’, between 21st April – 26th April, 2023. Super Cooling Days is a customized offering to help customers choose cooling appliances from an expansive range of sellers and brands. Customers willbeable to choose from a wide array of options such as energy-efficient ACs, air coolers, smart fans equipped with BLDC motors (brushless direct current motor) and refrigerators which have been gaining traction over the years as customers look to save on electricity bills. During the ‘Super Cooling Days’ various attractive deals will be offered on cooling appliances by the sellers, and customers will also be able to avail of exchange bonuses, free uninstallations as well as bank and prepaid offers on air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers and fans.

Cooling appliances are now a necessity across the nation due to the early summer season. The demand for all types of cooling appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, fans, and coolers, has significantly increased. Customers are willing to spend more on appliances with advanced and smart capabilities. The most recent data from Flipkart shows a significant spike in demand for cooling appliances, predominantly driven by Tier 2+ towns, with air conditioners and refrigerators witnessing a spike of 1.3X and 1.4X in its year-on-year growth, respectively. Amongst other categories, air coolers recorded 2X, and fans saw 1.4X year-on-year growth.

Cooling appliances in April have accounted for a significant portion of the entire year’s summer vertical sales. The top-selling air conditioner brands include Blue Star, LG, Samsung, Lloyd, Daikin, and Voltas, with the highest-selling refrigerator brands being Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Haier, and Godrej. The top air cooler brands that customers prefer are Symphony, Hindware, and Crompton, while some of the leading fan brands include Atomberg, Crompton, Orient Electric, Havells, and Bajaj.

The As per Flipkart’s insights, customers prefer cooling appliances that are energy-efficient and are drawn to technological advancements like Wifi-enabled features, FrostWash® technology, Bottom Mount Freezers, remote control, convertible technology, and inverter compatibility. Fans featuring noiseless BLDC motors are the most demanded fans because of the significantly reduced costs of electricity, as these features are especially important for customers in tier 2 and beyond cities. The overall demand for cooling appliances has been highest in metro and non-metro cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Pune, Patna, and Varanasi.