Flipkart unveils Glam Up Fest – the ultimate platform for Beauty and Grooming brands to showcase their products

Coimbatore : As part of its consistent efforts to strengthen the brand’s position as the go-to destination for beauty and grooming, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace debuts its first-ever on-ground Glam Up Fest. Flipkart hosts one of the most awaited shopping events of the year, the Glam Up Fest, at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, on the 16th of June. This on-ground extravaganza is set to dazzle beauty enthusiasts with an unforgettable experience. The fest will bring together a curated set of Beauty and Grooming brands, celebrities, and around 300 influencers to celebrate the shopping extravaganza.

This on-ground event will bring together experiential zones featuring brands such as MyGlamm, L’Oréal, MamaEarth, Nivea, Minimalist, Lakmé, Brut and Beardo, among others including iconic beauty and makeup collections such as lipsticks, face serums, foundation, fragrances and transformative wellness products. It will also see participation from renowned beauty and technology experts including Mohit Yadav, Founder, Minimalist, Meghna Apparao, India E-commerce Head, Facebook and Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Glamm Group, sharing their knowledge through interactive fireside chats, discussing the contemporary symbiosis of beauty, personal care and technology.

Ahead of the Glam Up Fest, Kanchan Mishra, Senior Director, Consumables (FMCG), Home and General Merchandise, Flipkart, said, “We at Flipkart are thrilled to host the Flipkart Glam Up Fest and kick-off the Sale on the app. With multiple brand launches, insightful panel discussions, immersive brand experience, and exciting collaborations, this fest is set to be an exciting addition to the country’s contemporary beauty landscape. In our commitment to unlock unparalleled value in the beauty and lifestyle shopping experiences for our customers across the country, the Flipkart Glam Up Sale and Glam Up Fest is a testament to our consistent efforts in this regard.”

The Glam Up Sale will be live from June 16 – June 18 on the Flipkart app, offering a plethora of curated cosmetics, skincare, and more. It will bring more than 40+ brands together to bring a wide selection of beauty and personal care products including cosmetics, skincare, nutrition and hair care to millions of customers across India. With contemporary technology-led features such as Image Search, Video Catalog, Virtual Try-Ons, Video Commerce and Top Filters, and backed by a robust supply chain that will cater to all serviceable pin codes in India, the event seeks to connect with beauty enthusiasts across the length and breadth of the country. Beloved premium and D2C brands including Minimalist, MyGlamm, Beardo, Mamaearth, Pure Essence and Bella Vita and many more will offer attractive deals.

Flipkart is going the extra mile to enhance the beauty and shopping experience for its customers by also debuting its first-ever on-ground Glam Up Fest. The meticulously curated event will offer customers a unique opportunity to explore an extensive range of offerings while unlocking the highest value; through immersive and interactive experiences. Flipkart promises to be a celebration of all things beauty, fashion, and technology with an extensive range of brands, products, great deals, and unique experiences including technology zones and panel discussions. Committed in its endeavour of creating unparalleled virtual shopping experiences, Flipkart aims to redefine the beauty landscape by hosting its biggest beauty festival to date.