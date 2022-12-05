Flipkart’s Shopsy App gets honored with Google Play Best of Users’ Choice Award

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Shopsy by Flipkart, Bharat’s fastest growing hyper-value e-commerce platform, has been awarded Google Play Best of Users’ Choice Award. Users from across the country voted for Shopsy as the winner. The unique value shopping features, never before seen experiences, and personalization are some of the key reasons for Shopsy to be chosen as the winner in this category.

Launched in July 2021, Shopsy was conceptualized with the vision to make online shopping convenient and affordable for customers who are looking for budget-friendly products. Given India’s rich diversity, Shopsy customizes its product range as per seasons and occasions ensuring a fulfilling shopping experience for each customer. Today, the platform enables access to 150 million products across 800+ categories for customers across India. Given its growing popularity, the platform recently crossed a milestone of 100 million users in September 2022 much ahead of its original timeline of 2023. The hypervalue platform also recorded a six fold growth in its customer base during The Big Billion Days sale and topped the charts as the most downloaded app on playstore. Shopsy has also become a platform of choice among sellers as it offers a zero commission marketplace for entrepreneurs.

Flipkart Senior Vice President & Head – New Businesses Adarsh Menon, said, “We are honored to receive Google Play Best of User’s Choice Award. Our vision for Shopsy has been to enable Bharat, and bring the untapped T2+ consumers online. The dream is liberating, as today a consumer sitting in a small town has equal access and shopping experience to the products that consumers in the metro cities have. Shopsy has been designed to provide value to this cohort which desires a budget friendly shopping experience. We are delighted and humbled by the overwhelming response from our users and this only motivates us to work harder towards delivering value to our customers and sellers.”