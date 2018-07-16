  • Download mobile app

16 Jul 2018

Travel

Coimbatore

Flood alert as Amaravathi in Tirupur in spate

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2018

Coimbatore : Tirupur district administration has cautioned people living in low lying areas and on the banks of the Amaravathi river against either venturing into the river or attempting to cross it, following increased inflow which might necessitate release of water.

According to official sources, people have been advised to move to safer places, as the river is likely to brim to full and the dam, some 25 km south of Udumalpet with 90 ft capacity touched 84 ft this morning.

There was the possibility of water being released from the dam, situated in the Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary, resulting in the river being in spate.

Similarly, forest department has warned people against entering into the Panchalinga river in Udumalpet where the famous Amanalingeshwara Temple is almost submerged.

With increased release of water from the dams in Karnataka, the Mettur Dam in nearby Salem district is also reaching the 90-ft level and PWD swung into action to maintain the sluice gates, to meet the deadline of July 19 for the release of water for saba cultivation, as announced by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, incessant rain was lashing Valparai in Coimbatore district forcing the administration to declare a holiday for educational institutions. Similarly, Nilgiris district administration also declared holidays for schools in Kunda, Pandalur and Gudalur taluks.

