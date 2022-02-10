Focus on detection of colds and flu even as Covid spread falls

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The fall in the spread of the Corona virus in Coimbatore notwithstanding, there is n o let up in the detection and treatment of various types of colds and flu among the people in the Corporation areas.

Various preventive measures are being taken on behalf of the corporation administration to check the spread of such ailments in order to keep at bay Covid.

As part of this, medical camps are conducted daily at more than 100 locations in the Corporation areas. Apart from this door to door checks are also being carried out to assist people suffering from the common cold or flu. This was aimed at diagnosing asymptomatic Covid cases.

Thanks to this the corona spread has reportedly been low. Though the positivity percentage is currently only 3.31. the task of diagnosing colds and flu at people’s doorsteps has been intensified.

A corporation official said, ” the inspection work is being carried.out on a priority basis. More than 1,500 field workers are involved in the work, ” he added