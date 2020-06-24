Food safety department request supply of mirakle Vitamin C

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Post the successful conclusion of research study recently at a city hospital proving Mirakle’s validity; and Liposomal

Oral Vitamin C Treatment being administrated to the patients at all Tamil Nadu COVID hospitals, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department here Wednesday requested for a 15 day supply of Mirakle drink for about 250 front line workers.

The workers, who have been imperial in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, stand accounted to be 10 to 15 per cent of the total COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu.

Whether they are the health care workers or essential personnel in other sectors that are helping our communities stay afloat, they are putting their health at risk, a Department release said.

The department has requested Dr Manikam Mahalingam, Chairman ABT Limited, the producers, to supply Mirakle drink; to ensure safety and to increase the immunity of the workers.

Mirakle, is a drink infused with 1,000mg of Vitamin C, and was launched by ABT Limited. This mango flavored drink is a preventive supplement that can be consumed to boost one’s immunity, and comes in a Tetra Pack.

Approved by the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ), the juice pack is available over Tamil Nadu in retail stores and on

online store.

Vitamin C is known for its properties to enhance one’s immunity and fight various viruses. Mirakle has the highest density of Vitamin C of any product available at present as Nano-particles are delivered in a liposomal method. Elements such as Lysine and Proline buffered with 3,000 mg of Phospholipids in a Liposomal form, is used to its full efficiency to help contain this global crisis, ABT release said.

Through this drink, the body will be enhanced with enough tools to handle any infection either viral or bacterial; it will aid in managing toxins in one’s body and other associated diseases. The product is positioned today not aimed at any particular malady; it is an immunity enhancer to help the body to cope with any external or internal threat.

As a small gesture to acknowledge their incredible work they are doing, Mirakle shall be supplied to the workers at free of cost, the release said.