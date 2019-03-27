Former AIADMK functionary appears before CBCID on Pollachi assault case

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nagaraj, a former AIADMK functionary, arrested for assaulting the brother of Pollachi sexual harassment victim, Wednesday appeared before CBCID, as part of investigation.

CBCID investigating the case, had issued summons to Nagaraj and Manimaran, son of DMK rural district secretary, Thendral Selvaraj to appear before March 28 with regard the assault case.

Accordingly, Nagaraj appeared before CBCID in the afternoon and was reportedly grilled for more than one hour, police said.

Nagaraj was one of the four member gang, which had assaulted the brother of the 19-year old victim, for lodging complaint about sexual harassment case and is on bail.