Former BJP MP creates flutter by praising Stalin

Coimbatore : Former BJP MP and Coir Board Chairman, C P Radhakrishnan Thursday created a flutter at a marriage function, by lauding the efforts of DMK president, M K Stalin ‘victorious commander,’ after felling his party (in the last Lok Sabha elections).

This led to the speculation for a while whether Radhakrishnan is switching loyalty and joining DMK.

Paricipating in a marriage function in the family of former DMK minister, Vellakoil Swaminathan in nearby Tirupur, Radhkrishnan in the presence of Stalin, said that Stalin, who took over the reigns of the party, following the death of Karunanidhi, was standing as victorious commander, after felling BJP.

This has taught us to put more efforts by following Stalin, who had taken strenuous efforts to see his party’s victory, he said.

However, responding to the remarks of Radhakrishnan, Stalin quipped “We have not not felled you. We have defeated you. The people defeated you.”

In a sarcastic remark, Stalin said that it was true that there is ‘family politics’ (dynasty) in DMK. Because, the entire family members are attending and working for the success of the party in any functions, he said.

Stalin said that the party was willing to organise a facilitation function for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy brought investments from foreign countries, where he was touring now.