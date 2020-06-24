Former CPI MLA M Arumugham tests positive for Covid19, admitted to ESI hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPI Tamil Nadu treasurer and former MLA M Arumugham tested Covid-19 positive today.

Arumugham, a former Valparai MLA, along with a few party leaders had attended the funeral of a party functionary in Velandipalayam and had volunteered for test in the Government Hospital here.

The test results shown positive for Arumugham, Coimbatore District Mill Workers treasurer Sivasamy and party West District secretary and industrialist J James today.

All the three were admitted to the ESI Hospital here.

Meanwhile the conference hall in the Corporation Office, where Arumugham met and submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner is being fumigated.

Meanwhile, Kottur police station in the district was closed as one of the women constables tested Covid-19 positive today.

All the 40 police personnel attached to the Station had undergone test for the infection.