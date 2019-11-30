Four arrested for alleged gang rape of teenager in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four persons of a six-member gang were arrested Saturday for allegedly gang raping a teenager on her birthday three days ago in the city and search was on for other two.

The incident occured on November 26, when the girl, a 11th standard student and her lover were celebrating her birthday in a park in Seeranaickenpalayam.

The gang, who noticed the girl and her lover walking, stopped them and assaulted the lover and sexually assaulted the girl, after taking her to an isolated place. They had also taken video of the crime around 9 PM, police said.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother the next day and lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station, who registered cases against the gang under various sections of POCSO Act, 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, they said.

Four accused S Narayanamurthy, S Karthikeyan, R Prakash and T Rahul, from the area were arrested and produced before Mahila Court and remanded and lodged in the Central Jail here, police said.

Search is on for other two, including one Manikandan, the gang leader, police said.