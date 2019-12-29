Four arrested for burning a soft engineer to death in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in burning a software engineer to death in his house in the city three months ago.

Shaktivel, working in Bengaluru as software engineer, was staying in a house alone in Kurichi in Sundarapuram, after he got separated from his wife, police said.

Since Shaktivel was not available over cell phone, which was found switched off for the last two months, his relative Dinesh visited the house

on December 22 and found a totally charred body in a room.

On information, police formed four special team to nab the culprits and investigation led to the detention of .his neighbour, Anand Kumar Sarturday night, they said Sunday.

Further interrogation revealed that Anandkumar had gone to the house of Shaktivel on October three and had beaten him to death with a wooden log, due to previous enmity, police said.

With the help of his three friends, the body was burnt and he had decamped with valuables like seven sovereign of gold ornaments, two TV sets, a motor cycle.

All the articles were recovered and on confession, police arrested three friends on Sunday and all the four were remanded and lodged in the Central jail here.