Four day lock down begins, Coimbatore wears deserted look

Coimbatore : The city wore a deserted look, as the complete lock down for four days began today.

With a large number of police on duty to check the violation of sec 144, the people preferred to stay inside, leaving the roads wearing a deserted look.

Barricades were kept across the roads, in major commercial and residential areas of the city to prevent vehicle movements. Similar barricades were kept at entry points from rural limits.

Nearly 1,500 police personnel were deployed to ensure complete implementation of the lock down, even as paperwalas, milk vendors were allowed to distribute in the early hours of the day.

All shops were shut in major commercial areas like Oppanakkad Street, Cross Cut Road, R S Puram, Flower Market, Mettupalayam Road, Ukkadam area.

The people had queued up to buy the needs for the four days yesterday itself, leaving the vegetable and other essential articles out of stock