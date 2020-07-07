Four labs banned from Covid-19 testing in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four, City-based laboratories, were barred from carrying out Covid-19 tests, following complaints of irregularities and discrepancies in number of cases.

According to health department sources, testing centres– Orbito Asia Laboratory, Microbiology, Bioline an Krishna Laboratories– reportedly indulged in ‘unethical practices’ , which according to sources, resulted either in increase or non-reporting of the cases.

The issue is being taken up by Tamil Nadu health secretary.