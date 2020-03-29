Four of a family, including 10 month old baby, test positive in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four persons of a family, including a 10-month baby, tested positive for Covid-19 in the Government ESI Hospital here.

A female doctor, who was in the team of doctors in Erode Government Hospital and treated patients from Thailand was admitted to the hospital here with symptoms four days ago.

As a precautionary measure, all her family members were quarantined and test reports confirmed positive for four persons, including the doctor, 10-month old child, 50-year old mother and a servant maid, Sunday evening, health department sources said.

Though the doctor’s husband and an elder child tested negative, the blood samples and reports were sent to Chennai for cross checking, they said.

The female doctor was transferred from Erode to Railway Hospital in Podanur here and after she was isolated, the hospital was closed.

Two persons are already in treatment for Covid-19 in the ESI hospital.

Meanwhile, a teenager boy was quarantined in the hospital with symptoms

of cough and cold and the results of which are awaited, they said.