Free air rifle, pistol shooting training for physically challenged in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Out to provide opportunities to individuals with neuro-muscular disorders for living a complete life, the Nehru Air Rifle Academy here today started free training in air rifle and pistol shooting.

The programme was an initiative by Swarga Foundation with a vision for an inclusive society where such persons have access to all the opportunities.

People with disabilities will be provided free training in air rifle and pistol shooting by the academy, as this sport improves the upper body strength, focus, balance and coordination. This is also an opportunity to build courage and confidence in people with disabilities.

The academy on the Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences premises was inaugurated in January last by ADGP Dr C Sylendra Babu.

Ten trainees can participate in a single batch simultaneously, as the shooting range is also wheelchair-friendly and free lifetime membership will be given to participants.