Freebies and lies gave victory to AAP: Pon Radhakrishnan

Coimbatore : Former union minister and BJP leader, Pon Radhakrishnan Wednesday attributed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) victory to sops announced by the party and also spreading lies.

Talking to reporters here, Radhakrishnan said that BJP had won all the seven seats in Delhi in the last Lok Sabha elections, as the people reposed faith in Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

However, AAP won the assembly elections through their announcement of freebies and spreading lies. But BJP won more seats than last polls and increased percentage, he said.

Stating that Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi was a successfully stage-managed drama eyeing this election, which has come to an end Tuesday, he said that a similar drama is being attempted in Tamil Nadu also.

To a question on DMK tying up with I-Pac Prashant Kishore, Radhakrishnan said “he is a talented driver. But the vehicle, DMK, he is driving, is tyre -less one and after the death of M Karunanidhi the party had lost its sheen and talent.”

To another question on IT raids on Tamil actor, Vijay, Radhakrishnan denied the allegations that raids were conducted, as he was against BJP.

” BJP has no no grudge of any sort against Vijay,” he said.

Radhakrishnan said that a meeting to pay homage to those who were killed in the city during the visit of party leader L K Advani in 1998, will be held here on February 14, mainly to prevent recurrence of such incidents in any parts of the State.

Despite security measures taken by Tamil Nadu Government, a policeman was killed near Kanyakumari recently, he pointed out.