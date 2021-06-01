  • Download mobile app
01 Jun 2021
From the cradle to the kitchen

Covai Post Network

June 1, 2021

Rotaract Club of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women organized a Fun Flameless Cooking Workshop – COOKU with Kutties for the Children between the ages 06 to 14 years old. This meeting was virtual and was conducted on Zoom Platform. The Cook for the show was Ms.G.Divya Prabha, Youtuber, Prabhas Fun and Foods-Youtube Channel.

She was a Garment Designing students turned Youtuber. More than 50+ children participated in this Event. The Children learned to make Coconut milk Aval, Veg Biriyani, Chocolate roll and Banana Thuvaiyal. The event was concluded with the Vote of Thanks by the Secretary Rtr. Hema. The session had positive feedbacks from the parents and children. “ Healthy and easy recipes, Kids were happy to cook by themselves” , Said a proud parent of our participants.

