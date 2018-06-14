Fullerton launches ‘Gurukul’ in Coimbatore to train youth for entry level jobs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Fullerton India has partnered with NGO Shree Sarita Jain Foundation Trust (SSJFT) to launch ‘Gurukul’ – a skill development centre aimed at empowering youth in and around Coimbatore.

The programme, to be managed by SSJFT sister concern Laurus Edutech, will be conducted at the centre at Vadavalli. The focus will be on training youth in basic skills required for entry level jobs.

The Gurukul project rests on multiple pillars of skill building, social entrepreneurship and training, weaved into an 180-hour residential programme. The initiative has been conceptualised to train youth on basic skills for banking and finance entry level jobs.

It will train around 300 youth from the region in its first year. The curriculum will cover modules on banking, financial services and insurance.

Fullerton India rural business head Vishal Wadhwa said, “India has one of the youngest populations in the world and a bulk of this labour force is largely untouched by any kind of formal training. “As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility at Fullerton India we are committed to bridge this skill gap and have initiated this exclusive project for ‘skill development for youth.”

Fullerton has five across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. Around 2000 candidates were trained through the Gurukul programme and 70 per cent had been successfully employed, he added.

Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (Fullerton India) is a leading non-banking finance company headquartered in Mumbai.