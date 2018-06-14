  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Coimbatore

Fullerton launches ‘Gurukul’ in Coimbatore to train youth for entry level jobs

Covai Post Network

June 14, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: Fullerton India has partnered with NGO Shree Sarita Jain Foundation Trust (SSJFT) to launch ‘Gurukul’ – a skill development centre aimed at empowering youth in and around Coimbatore.

The programme, to be managed by SSJFT sister concern Laurus Edutech, will be conducted at the centre at Vadavalli. The focus will be on training youth in basic skills required for entry level jobs.

The Gurukul project rests on multiple pillars of skill building, social entrepreneurship and training, weaved into an 180-hour residential programme. The initiative has been conceptualised to train youth on basic skills for banking and finance entry level jobs.

It will train around 300 youth from the region in its first year. The curriculum will cover modules on banking, financial services and insurance.

Fullerton India rural business head Vishal Wadhwa said, “India has one of the youngest populations in the world and a bulk of this labour force is largely untouched by any kind of formal training. “As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility at Fullerton India we are committed to bridge this skill gap and have initiated this exclusive project for ‘skill development for youth.”

Fullerton has five across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. Around 2000 candidates were trained through the Gurukul programme and 70 per cent had been successfully employed, he added.

Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (Fullerton India) is a leading non-banking finance company headquartered in Mumbai.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿