Fun cycling event for kids, students studying up to 10th standard on Nov 17

Coimbatore : The Coimbatore Chapter of Round Table India (RTI) is organising a fun cycling event for kids here on November 17, where they would gather and pedal it out with their friends

‘The Kutti Roadies cycling’ event is based on the theme that each child will pedal for the cause ‘Freedom Through Education’, a long term project of RTI, whereby one class room per day is built across India for the underprivileged children of the society, the event convenor, Jayaraman told reporters here today.

The fun cycling and road safety awareness event is open to children from pre-kg to class10th.

About 500 participants are expected. The entry fee is Rs.500.

As part of the ‘Freedom Through Education’ project, RTI has built 625 classrooms in 2,849 schools across the country, benefiting 72.8 lakh children so far, Jayaraman said.

The local chapter has built 31 class rooms, benefiting 1,500 students and has plans to construct toilets in government or corporation runs schools this season, Jayaraman said.