G Square announces launch of G Square City 2.0 upon massive sale of earlier phase

● G Square City 2.0 is Tamil Nadu’s First Integrated Smart City and India’s first and only project with a drive-in theatre inside a gated community

● It will feature 1688 residential and 8 commercial plots spanning over 110 acres with more than 90 world-class amenities

Coimbatore, 31st March 2023: G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter today announced the launch of G Square City 2.0, Tamil Nadu’s First Integrated Smart City spread across 110 acres in Coimbatore. The project is an extension of the already established successful project G Square City which spreads across 127 acres.

G Square City 2.0, the first of its kind in the country will feature 1688 residential and 8 commercial plots and more than 90 world-class amenities consequently making it India’s first and only project with a drive-in theatre inside a gated community, Coimbatore’s first project with two lavish clubhouses and a helipad. The project will further unify with the earlier phase, G Square City which encompasses 1958 villa plots, 15 commercial plots, and 150 plus world-class amenities to form a massive gated community of around 237 acres of land, making it Tamil Nadu’s only project with 240+ amenities. The project also ensures the presence of easy ready to construct and move-in specialized amenities like underground EB cable, storm water drain, Athikadavu drinking water supply and GPON(Gigabit Passive Optical Network) cable in all plots. The project will additionally be recognized for maintaining proximity with multiple emerging developments of the city including the Coimbatore airport expansion region, Coimbatore (L&T) bypass road expansion region, proposed metro network, multi-modal logistic park, and the defence industrial corridor thus making it a prime real estate investment area.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “The launch of G Square City 2.0 has more to do with the customer’s demand than business expansion. The earlier phase of the project G Square City was tremendously well-received by the customers as the whole project was sold in just 4 days. It was extremely difficult for customers to resist the urge to invest in a prime project like G Square City which offers 150 plus world-class amenities and is future-ready. Our consistent discussions with the customers further pushed us to believe that they wanted similar investment opportunities and that is where G Square City 2.0 comes in. With 90 plus world-class amenities which are fully developed and functional, City 2.0 will be the only project in India with a Drive-In theatre with 1000 seat occupancy. This will be a golden opportunity for those who missed a chance to book a plot in G Square City. I need not particularly mention the perks of buying or investing in a plot that is bang on the Coimbatore (L&T) Bypass which also maintains proximity to major city developments like the expansion of Coimbatore international airport, the city’s proposed metro network, and the defense industrial corridor area. The rate of land appreciation and development will be sky high in the coming years, so if anybody is looking to build their dream home or invest in a location whose value will increase triple-quadruple fold, then G Square City 2.0 is the place.”

G Square City 2.0 will encapsulate 1688 residential plots starting from 3 cents and prices starting from Rs.27 lakhs onwards, with plots open for sale at an early bird price offer of Rs. 8.95 lakh/cent.