Garbage tax in Coimbatore soon

Coimbatore : The City Corporation will soon levy garbage tax from the public, Commissioner and Special Officer Shravankumar Jathavat said today.

There was a provision in the Constitution to levy tax on the people who created garbage, Jathavat told reporters here.

A solid waste management scheme was a challenging one, he said and people should come forward and segregate garbage and waste for smooth operations.

The Corporation planned to set up garbage yards at 51 places, like in Vellalore, which would be in place by this month, he said and sought public cooperation for its success.

Jathawat said action would be taken against those who failed to set up rainwater harvesting system, the deadline for which would end tomorrow.