Gaur found dead

Covai Post Network

Autopsy shows animal found in Mettupalayam died, unable to give birth

A carcass of a female wild gaur was found in the reserve forest in the Kallar river near Mettupalayam in the early hours on Wednesday.

Divisional Forest Officer D Venakatesh rushed to the spot on an alert from a local farmer. The bison was 10 years old. At first, it was suspected that it might have been gored to death. But the autopsy report submitted to the DFO says the animal died unable to give birth to its calf.

The gaur collapsed near a river at Puliamarathukuzhi in Mettupalayam, the DFO quoted the local farmer.

Before a team of veterinarians arrived, the gaur failed to recuperate and died.. The post mortem was conducted by Dr Rajeshkumar, where the foetus was removed from the gaur and buried.

“The head of the calf were upside down, which is why the gaur found it unable to give birth and collapsed,” Venkatesh said.