GoAir launches daily direct flights from Coimbatore to Mumbai

GoAir has announced the launch of a daily direct service to Coimbatore. Effective December 24, GoAir will link Mumbai to Coimbatore with a daily direct flight operated by Airbus 320neo.

Schedule of this flight has been planned to allow quick and convenient connections to Coimbatore. These flights are currently available for sale across all booking channels.

GoAir flight G8 0331 will depart Mumbai at 1240 hrs and arrive at Coimbatore at 1430 hrs.

On return, GoAir flight G8 0332 will depart Coimbatore at 1500 hrs and arrive Mumbai at 1650 hrs.

A major hub for manufacturing, education and healthcare in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore is among the fastest-growing tier-II cities in India. The city is also the second-largest contributor to software development and IT and ITES in the state, next to the capital Chennai. Coimbatore is much known for its tourist attractions.

Some of the major attractions of Coimbatore district are Aliyar Dam, Monkey Falls, Siruvani Dam, Cholayar Dam, Botanical Garden, Horticulture Farms and Vaitheki Falls. Coimbatore serves as an entry and exit point to neighbouring Kerala and the ever-popular hill station, Udhagamandalam (Ooty).

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, said, “Our entry into Coimbatore is in line with the growth strategy that we adopted for domestic markets. The domestic air travel demand is witnessing a continued recovery, with passengers increasing 10 percent month-on-month to around 63.54 lakh in November. Responding to the demand, we are delighted to announce the launch of new daily direct services to Coimbatore. This is a significant step for GoAir and demonstrates our continuous endeavour to provide greater choice and better connections for our passengers. GoAir has been accredited with four star low cost carrier rating in the recent 2021 US-based APEX survey. GoAir’ direct flight connecting Mumbai to Coimbatore will facilitate further growth in business and tourism between these cities.”

Passengers can also choose from an exciting range of GoHoliday packages from Coimbatore at very affordable rates. Passengers can enjoy two nights and three days in Kodaikanal. The package includes return airfares, three-star accommodation along with breakfast, airport transfers and sightseeing.

GoHoliday packages are also available from Coimbatore to Ooty as well as one can explore a combination of Ooty and Kodaikanal. Passengers can access – http://goholiday.in/ – for more details and bookings or alternatively can reach out on 080-47112757.