Godrej urges industry to focus on water recycling

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : “Climate change is not just a crisis of our time but also of our future,” Chairman Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Chairman, Jamshyd N Godrej said Saturday.



Delivering the 8th C K Prahalad Memorial Lecture on “Climate Crisis & Bio- Diversity Preservation Challenge: Role of Industry and Civil Society,” Godrej cited recent biodiversity report highlighting that more than 80 per cent of the known species of flora and fauna have become extinct, which has gone unnoticed by a common man.



Though India is not subjected to severe dangers such as desertification and land degradation, recent occurrences of floods and water scarcity pose as an indicator of the upcoming threats and expressed the general indifference shown by humans towards deteriorating biodiversity of marine ecosystem.



Emphasising that global warming and degradation of biodiversity as key factors towards climate change, he highlighted Prahalad’s contributions towards the establishment of CII Green Business Centre that is working in the area of Green Buildings and Energy Management.



Godrej exhorted the industries and individuals, alike, to focus on the importance of water recycling and reuse and urged the lawmakers to work on the aspect of water regulation.



Though India is facing critical problems like poverty, the fundamental problem of environmental deterioration should not be forgotten or underestimated, he said while speaking on “Individual Environmental Responsibility – a step towards

mitigating global climate crisis”:



The lecture, organized by Ananta Aspen Centre and CII, was attended by more than 350 participants from diverse backgrounds, including senior members from industry, institutions, civil society, as Coimbatore is the birthplace of the visionary leader Prahlad.



CII Southern Region chairman. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, highlighted the vision provided by Prahalad in the transformation of Indian Industry.



He highlighted on the [email protected] Vision of Prahalad, based on which efforts were undertaken and are still continuing towards creating a better India focused on Environmental Sustainability and Value-based Leade