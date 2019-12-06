Government buses impounded for not paying compensation to accident victim.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 6 : Three Tamil Nadu government buses were impounded today as per a Court order for not paying the compensation for the death a woman pillion rider some four years ago near Annur.

According to police, one Manikandan from Annur on the outskirts had filed a petition seeking solatium for his wife’s death due to mishap involving a government bus near Kovilpalayam, when they were going on a two-wheeler

in 2015.

The 3rd Additional District Court had ordered the Transport Corporation to pay Rs.72. 40 lakh, with 7.5 per cent interest to the bereaved family in 2018. Since there was a delay in payment, Manikandan again approached the

Court, which ordered to seize five buses to pay the compensation of Rs.94 lakh

to the family.

Based on the order, the court officials today impounded three buses from Gandhipuram Stand and steps are on to seize two buses, they said.