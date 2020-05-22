  • Download mobile app
22 May 2020
Coimbatore

Government urged to permit opening of temples in rural areas

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2020

Coimbatore, May 22: Seeking to allow temples across Tamil Nadu be opened, the Hindu Munnani today warned of an agitation in front of temples on May 26 demanding the Right to Worship.

Though the people avoid bigger temples due to restrictions imposed for Covid-19 scare, the devotees wanted to perform poojas at smaller temples particularly in the rural areas, Munnani President, Kadeswara Subramaniam said in a statement .

Urging the Government to allow opening of temples in rural areas he said that people will definitely follow social distancing and other required regulations

The opening of temples will also release the mental strain that the public undergo, he said.

If the government failed to order the temples to be reopened, Munnani workers will stage demonstration in front of temples with lit camphor, Subramaniam cautioned.

