Coimbatore

Governor holds meeting with district top brass

Covai Post Network

November 14, 2017

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday held a meeting with top district officials and reviewed various development works.

District Collector T.N. Hariharan, Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, City Police commissioner Dr. A. Amalraj and Superintendent of Police P. Murthy were among those who attended the meeting.

According to sources, Purohit reviewed the progress of development works taken up in the district.

Meanwhile, a section of Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) opposed the ‘unprecedented’ meeting the Governor with the officials and attempted to stage a black flag demonstration in front of Circuit House, where the meeting was in progress. However, police removed the activists, led by it General secretary, K Ramakrishnan.

Purohit was here to confer degrees to the students of Bharathiar University.

State Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan and Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said that the autonomy of the State would not be affected by the meeting.

