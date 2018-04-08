09 Apr 2018, Edition - 1000, Monday
Governor of Tamil Nadu a member in the cooperative society list !
Covai Post Network
April 8, 2018
Coimbatore : The Governor of Tamil Nadu is a member of the Cooperative Credit Society in Kalapatti in the city, according to the voters list released for the election being held tomorrow.
The elections to the Kalapatti City Cooperative Credit Society for 11 posts are scheduled for tomorrow and the members list was published on the society premises a couple of days ago.
The serial number 119 the name read as Governor Tamil Nadu, membership No.174 and Government was written against the father’s name with Tamil Nadu address.
The members and other public are in a state of shock and surprise by going over the list.