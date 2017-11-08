  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Govt. allots Rs. 1.34cr for Coimbatore forest division

by Covai Post Network

November 8, 2017

The State Government has allotted Rs. 1.34 crores to the Coimbatore Forest division to bring down the number deaths of humans and elephants due to frequent man-animal conflict.

Talking to The Covai Post, Coimbatore District Forest Officer N. Satheesh said the fund would be utilised to bring down the number of deaths following man-animal conflict. “The department last year had sought funds from the Government. Now it has been sanctioned under the Kaliru project,” he said.

The funds would be used to install camera traps and trackers near the areas close to reserve forest to monitor movement of elephants. “There will be regular patrolling to monitor the movement of anti social elements involved in activities that pose threat to wild life. We will also be conducting awareness programme for students and other stakeholders,” Satheesh said.

The department would also strengthen the helpline system to make the people aware of the movement of elephants. “Most of the deaths have occurred either early in the morning or in the night when people ventured out of their houses near the reserve area.”

Fifteen elephants have died so far this year in the Coimbatore forest division due to several reasons. Most of them died due to bad health and some died due to electrocution near the agriculture lands near Mettupalayam range, according to sources in the department.

