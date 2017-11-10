‘Govt should focus more on education to achieve globalisation’

Covai Post Network

There are more than 85 million entrepreneurs in India and out of this 30 per cent of them are illiterates. The Government should focus more on education to attain globalisation, said P. Kanagasabapathi, Syndicate Member of Bharathiar University and Professor of SASTRA University.

Addressing the fourth edition of international conference on ‘International Marketing in Asia Pacific – Issues and Challenges (ICIM – 2017)’ organized by the GRD Institute of Management here on Friday, Kanagasabapathi said 76 per cent of global sales is made in the Asia Pacific region.

“According to London School of Economics, India has 85 million entrepreneurs. Local innovations, also known as Gandhian innovation, are done for the benefit of the poor people,” he said.

The theme for this year’s conference is innovation, globalization and leadership.

K.K. Ramachandran, Director of GRD Institute of Management and a number of delegates from several institutions were present on the occasion.