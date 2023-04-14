Grand Celebrations at Isha on Tamil New Year

Covai Post Network





On the occasion of Tamil New Year, a grand celebration took place at Isha, with devotees from nearby villages coming together to offer various kinds of fruits to their beloved Linga Bhairavi Devi. Thousands of people from Tamil Nadu also thronged Devi’s abode to have her darshan and receive her grace.

Soaked in her devotion, devotees carried a procession of Linga Bhairavi- which marking the special occasion was uniquely made up of fruits- on the chariot from Adiyogi to her abode at Isha. Following the procession, students of Isha Samskriti and Sounds of Isha, offered devotional songs to Devi in a special program. The program culminated with the offering of Devi Abhishekam appealing her grace.

The day also marked the beginning of the Thevaram song offerings in front of Adiyogi. Sadhguru in this year Mahashivratri address had invited children below 12 years to offer Thevarams to celebrate the profound devotional culture of the state. Children offering Thevarams are also rewarded for their performance.

It began with a 9-year-old child prodigy Master Sooryanarayanan from Chennai who dedicated Thevaram songs like ‘Thodudaiya Seviyan, Pitha Pirai Soodi, Vaananai Madhi Soodiya. Following him, many children offered Thevaram and received prizes.