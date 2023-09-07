Greeted by all the people in Coimbatore Hellobots Robotics Expo Extends to Sep 15

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : INKER Robotics, a Kerala-based pioneer in robotics literacy, extends its future-defining robotics expo in the city of Coimbatore, after witnessing resounding success among diverse communities. Backed by demand from across the country, the immersive expo is extended till September 15th, creating anopportunity for those who have not yet visited, to witness and immerse in the breakthrough technologies. Held at the HindusthanInternational School, Nava India, the expo succeeded in blendingeducation with technology and innovation.Conceptualized to shape the influence of technology in education and demystifying robotics to the young masses,Hellobotz introduces the best of robotics to the depths of the Indian masses. In a brief 1-month period, the expo witnessed over 15,000 visitorsfrom across the nation.

Coinciding with Teachers’ Day 2023,Mr. Amith Raman, CEO, Inker Robotics has announced the extension of Hellobotz expo in Coimbatore. He said, “Hellobotz introduces to Tamil Nadu,a first-of-its kind, unparalleled brilliance in technology – ranging from humanoid robots, and a 50-feet interactive wall with sensors to drone taxis for transportation. Through Hellobotz 23, Inker unveiled technologies and gadgets that will guide one through the evolution of technology, from the primitive to the present.”

Dr. Anusha Ravi, the CEO of Park Institutions, and the Founder of Park Global School, Coimbatore, who has visited the college and the robotics expo as the Chief Guest for the occasion, commends Hellobotz in its endeavor to democratize robotics. An eager technocrat herself, the widescale display of technologies, including industrial and humanoid robots, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D printers, drone and the Internet of Things, left a lasting impression on her.

Speaking about the footprint of the expo, the Mr. Rahul P Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director, Inker Robotics said, “We are immensely proud of the growing success of the Robotics Expo through its newer editions. We believe that through continued innovation and collaboration, we can unlock the full potential of robotics and create a brighter future for all.