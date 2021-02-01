  • Download mobile app
01 Feb 2021
Coimbatore

Grievances redressal programmes resume in Nilgiris

Radhakrishnan D

February 1, 2021

Udhagamandalam: The conduct of weekly Grievances Redressal Programmes,resumed here on
Monday.They had remained suspended for the past several months,on account of the pandemic.

Instead of the heritage collectorate, where such programmes are usually conducted,today’s programme was held at the Tribal Cultural Centre on the Government Botanical Garden road.

The Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya who presided received 128 petitions pertaining to requests for  house site pattas,family cards,old age pension,loans,public conveniences, water supply etc.She instructed the officials present to initiate action on the
petitions,without delay.Among those present were the District Revenue Officer Ms.S.Nirmala and Special Deputy Collector,Social Security
Scheme Mr.Kannan.

